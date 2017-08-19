Solar eclipse safety: how eclipse glasses can keep your eyes protected

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Solar eclipse glasses are the safest way to properly watch the August 21st solar eclipse.

“I’ve seen some of the damage this radiation can cause. It’s the same radiation that can burn your skin. But your eyeball is a very highly tuned ocular instrument that concentrates that energy in one very small point on the back of your eye. That point will cook pretty quick.” said Dr. Dan Devine, an optometrist in Knoxville.

Devine says there isn’t immediate pain, but the long-term scarring on the retina should be enough for viewers to keep the eclipse glasses on.

“The sun by itself, even when its not being eclipsed, emits very dangerous radiation that can literally cook the inside of your eye.” said Devine.

Devine says there are standards set by the International Organization for Standardization as to what solar eclipse glasses are safe to wear. Even NASA has information online about what constitutes the right type of protective lenses.

Proper glasses must have certification information with a designated ISO 12312-2 International Standard. Glasses should have certification information about the manufacturer’s name and address on the glasses.

NASA recommends not using glasses that are older than three years or have damaged and scratched lenses.