Small earthquake strikes off Hawaii island’s east coast

Associated Press Published:

HONOLULU (AP) – A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit off the coast of the Big Island of Hawaii.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaii Volcano Observatory says the earthquake struck at 8:35 p.m. Friday about 66 miles (107 kilometers) northeast of the town of Hawaiian Beaches on the island’s east coast.

The agency reports that about 100 people on the islands of Hawaii, Maui, Molokai and Oahu said they felt the earthquake.

Brian Shiro, the agency’s seismic network manager, says the earthquake was likely caused by the bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the island. He says it does not pose no significant hazard. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami threat and that the quake had no effect on Kilauea Volcano.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s