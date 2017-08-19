Racist slur painted on home of Fla. family

CITRUS HILLS, Fla. (AP) – The home of an African-American family in Florida was vandalized with a spray-painted racist slur.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said that the slur in large, red letters on the home in a community located 85 miles north of Tampa was discovered early Friday.

Sheriff Mike Prendergrast says such actions will not be tolerated and he promised to use his office to go after whoever did it.

The home’s owners, Dayna and James White, have lived in the area for almost three years and say they never expected anything like that to happen where they live.

The Citrus County Chronicle reports that County Commission chairman Scott Carnahan said the incident should be considered a hate crime.