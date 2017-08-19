“Love U” Event Helps Students, Spreads Love

It’s estimated that over 1,000 people turned out Saturday for the “Love U Love U” event at Langan Park. As the name implies, the organization is geared toward spreading love.

“Monique Henley is the visionary for this and in light of the crime that was going on a couple of years ago between the police officers and the community, she said what can erase all of that is that everyone show love to each other,” says Shantrell Nicks.

This event, in its second year, helps students in need ahead of the new school year.

“We’re delivering uniforms to the community, we have school supplies as well as underwear for the children and socks and we’re just loving on the community,” says volunteer Charna Williams.

There was also live music, entertainment for kids, lots of food, and health screenings for everyone who came out today. Some saying it’s a good thing in light of recent events around the nation focusing on hate.

“Just give someone a hug, give them a beautiful smile, tell them that you love them, it goes such a long way. And particularly these past few days and months, we haven’t being seeing a lot of that,” says volunteer Sara McCoy.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson was there today, and the Azalea Trail Maids even joined in dancing to the love train. You could say at events like these, love was all around.