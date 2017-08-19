Local tracks like Mobile International Speedway still backbone of racing community

MOBILE, Ala. – “20 years ago, this is sort of where all the NASCAR greats came from,” said driver Garrett Jones.

“This is our second home, since I was a baby we’ve been coming. We’re having fun racing in Pensacola, but we miss this place a lot,” said local racer J.J. Day.

The Lee Fields Classic is this Saturday at Mobile International Speedway. It’s only the second race at the track all year, but once upon a time, this track held races every weekend.

Now the track is up for sale.

“I love it, there’s a lot of people here that will support this race track no matter what. Hopefully something good will happen,” said Day.

Local tracks like these are the backbone of the racing community. They’re crucial in developing the next round of racing stars.

“My mom and dad always took me to the races and I always enjoyed it. That’s what inspired me to become a racecar driver,” said Jones.

“We want this place to stay open. We really hope somebody can come in and save it for us.” said Day.

So while the tracks future is up in the air, one thing is certain.

Saturday night they’ll start their engines just like the good old days, and hit the track for Lee Fields.

“I never got to meet or get to know Lee Fields, he was sort of before my time, but from what I heard he was a great race promoter and was great for short track racing. It was really cool to be able to win the belt with his name on it and everything,” said Jones.