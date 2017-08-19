Hunters Weigh-In on Length of Gator Season

The alligator hunting season comes to a close Sunday at 6 a.m. The season for the Southwest zone in Alabama is six days over the course of two weeks. Some alligator hunters are in favor of a longer season, especially with the uncertainty of weather conditions.

“A longer season would be beneficial especially for this area because if you get two weekends of bad weather, then it wipes out the hunt,” says Dustin Jones.

260 tags are given out for gator season statewide through a lottery system. 150 are given out in the Southwest zone. Hunters believe the number of tags issued should be up to the state. They say they are just grateful for the opportunity to hunt.

“It’s a great opportunity and I really appreciate the state for doing all they do, giving them out, making sure everything is fair,” says Jake Lambert.

Watch a full report at 10 p.m. on News 5