Florida Woman Accused of Driving Drunk with Unrestrained Toddler in the Back Seat

WKRG Staff Published:

West Palm Beach, Fla. (WPEC) — A 31-year-old Florida woman is accused of driving drunk with an unrestrained toddler in the back seat.

Brandy Lerma, from Boynton Beach, Florida, is facing child abuse and DUI charges after a tow truck driver spotted her weaving all over the road.

Witnesses say that they saw Lerma driving back and forth on the road, nearly hitting four cars.

According to the arrest report, the witness also saw a child in the back seat.

When pulled over, the responding deputy strong smell of alcohol emanated from Lerma’s car and saw the unrestrained 3-year-old child standing in the back seat of the car.

She was then given two breathalyzer tests, registering a blood-alcohol content of .200 and .187. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

The woman told deputies at the scene she took Percocet, Xanax, and drank two fireballs.

