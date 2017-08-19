City of Mobile has Several New Polling Locations

By Published: Updated:
Last minute preparations by poll workers at the Connie Hudson Senior Center.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There could be some confusion for voters in Mobile Tuesday as to where their polling place is.

Many of the municipal polling locations are different from state polling locations where voters went last week for the U.S. Senate Special Primary Election.

In addition, 11 of the city’s 38 precincts have new polling sites from the last municipal election four years ago.

The new and old locations are listed below:

District/Precinct            2017 Location                                              2013 Location

1-1                          Centerpointe Assembly of God                       Little Welcome Baptist

1-4                          New Shiloh Baptist                                          Dumas Wesley

2-5                           Seals Park (Texas)                                         Civic Center

3-1                           Rock of Faith Church                                      Taylor Park

3-2                           St. Monica Church                                          Mae Eanes

4-1                           Tree of Life Church                                         First Ind. Methodist

4-4                            1st Bapt. Church of Theodore                         Mt. Ararat Bapt.

4-6                            Dodge Elementary                                          Laun Park

5-3                            Westminster Presbyterian                               Pleasant Valley Meth

5-4                            Three Circle Church                                        Sage Ave. Baptist

6-4                             Ahavas Chesed Synagogue                           Airport Blvd. Baptist

 

Voters in the city’s other 27 precincts will vote where they did in 2013. People can also go to the Secretary of State website to find their voting location.

Polls are open Tuesday, August 22 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s