City of Mobile has Several New Polling Locations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There could be some confusion for voters in Mobile Tuesday as to where their polling place is.

Many of the municipal polling locations are different from state polling locations where voters went last week for the U.S. Senate Special Primary Election.

In addition, 11 of the city’s 38 precincts have new polling sites from the last municipal election four years ago.

The new and old locations are listed below:

District/Precinct 2017 Location 2013 Location

1-1 Centerpointe Assembly of God Little Welcome Baptist

1-4 New Shiloh Baptist Dumas Wesley

2-5 Seals Park (Texas) Civic Center

3-1 Rock of Faith Church Taylor Park

3-2 St. Monica Church Mae Eanes

4-1 Tree of Life Church First Ind. Methodist

4-4 1st Bapt. Church of Theodore Mt. Ararat Bapt.

4-6 Dodge Elementary Laun Park

5-3 Westminster Presbyterian Pleasant Valley Meth

5-4 Three Circle Church Sage Ave. Baptist

6-4 Ahavas Chesed Synagogue Airport Blvd. Baptist

Voters in the city’s other 27 precincts will vote where they did in 2013. People can also go to the Secretary of State website to find their voting location.

Polls are open Tuesday, August 22 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.