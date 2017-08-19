CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man Steals Bank ATM Using Forklift

Published:

CONWAY, Arkansas (CBS) — The Conway Police Department in Arkansas is trying to identify the person/persons responsible for stealing an ATM from First Service Bank around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 16th.

Surveillance video shows thieves using a forklift to remove the entire ATM, which has an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspects cannot be seen but police believe it is someone who work in the construction industry.

A Bank employee discovered the theft when she arrived at work. She noticed the damage to the drive thru area and then noticed the missing ATM.

