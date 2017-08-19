Boston police: Stop throwing things at us

BOSTON (AP) – The Latest on a conservative rally and counter-demonstration in Boston and around the country (all times local):

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump is complimenting the Boston police on Twitter for their handling of the rallies minutes before the police department tweeted asking people to stop throwing items at them.

Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon, “Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart! Thank you.”

Trump also complimented Boston’s Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh.

Boston Police Department tweeted shortly after that urine, rocks and bottles were being thrown at officers and were asking people to refrain from doing so.

Thousands of demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans converged Saturday morning on downtown Boston, dwarfing a smaller group of conservatives staging their own “free speech rally.” The conservatives left the rally around 1 p.m., shortly after their arrival.

The Boston Globe reports about 20 arrests had been made.

3:30 p.m.

Counterprotesters have begun to disperse after flooding a conservative activist rally in Boston that ended shortly after it began.

Boston police say Saturday’s “Free Speech Rally” on the Boston Common has officially ended. Some police officers were still stationed around the State House nearby.

Dozens of conservative rallygoers had gathered on the Common, but then left less than an hour after the event was getting underway. Thousands of counterprotesters had also gathered.

A law enforcement official says there were about 20 arrests. No serious injuries have been reported.

Many counterprotesters still remain in the area, including a few who were among people chanting “Black Lives Matter” who burned a confederate flag.

“Free Speech Rally” organizers have publicly distanced themselves from the white supremacists in Charlottesville on Aug. 12.

11:30 a.m.

Thousands of counterprotesters have begun a mileslong march ahead of a conservative rally that’s getting underway in Boston.

Demonstrators started marching Saturday morning from the city’s Roxbury neighborhood. Organizers say demonstrators will march to Boston Common, where the rally is taking place.

Police say they’ll be out in force to keep the two groups apart.

Organizers of the "Free Speech Rally" have publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others who fomented violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12.

Boston's rally is the first potentially large and racially charged gathering in a major U.S. city since a car plowed into counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, killing a woman and injuring many others.

Events are planned in cities across the country including Atlanta, Dallas and New Orleans.

10:25 a.m.

Demonstrators are arriving at a counterprotest ahead of a conservative rally that’s getting underway on Boston Common.

Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh greeted counterprotesters Saturday morning outside Reggie Lewis Center in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood. Organizers say demonstrators will march to the Common.

Police say they’ll be out in force to keep the two groups apart.

Organizers of the "Free Speech Rally" have publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others who fomented violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12.

Boston's rally is the first potentially large and racially charged gathering in a major U.S. city since a car plowed into counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, killing a woman and injuring many others.

Events are planned in cities across the country including Atlanta, Dallas and New Orleans.

12:30 a.m.

Conservative activists and leftist counterprotesters are preparing for a showdown on Boston Common that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly.

Police say they’ll be out in force to keep the two groups apart. Boston’s Democratic mayor, Marty Walsh, and Massachusetts’ Republican governor, Charlie Baker, have warned that extremist unrest won’t be tolerated in this city famed as the cradle of American liberty.

Organizers of Saturday’s midday “Free Speech Rally” have publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others who fomented violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 12.

Boston’s rally is the first potentially large and racially charged gathering in a major U.S. city since a car plowed into counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, killing a woman and injuring scores of others.

Events also are planned Saturday in Atlanta, Dallas and other cities across the country.

