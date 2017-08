MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Billionaire Paul Allen posted on twitter that he found wreckage from the missing USS Indianapolis.

We've located wreckage of USS Indianapolis in Philippine Sea at 5500m below the sea. '35' on hull 1st confirmation: https://t.co/V29TLj1Ba4 pic.twitter.com/y5S7AU6OEl — Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) August 19, 2017

In the tweet, Allen says the wreckage was found in the “Philippine Sea at 5500m below the sea.”

Allen continues tweeting about the finding stating, “I hope survivors/families gain some closure.”

Allen is the owner of the Seattle Seahawks and the Blazers.

Important chapter of WWII history concludes–I hope survivors/families gain some closure. Anchor and ship's bell seen here. #USSIndianapolis pic.twitter.com/Kk1YrcaeN1 — Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) August 19, 2017