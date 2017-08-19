Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Mary Esther

MARY ESTHER, Florida (WKRG) — An investigation is underway in Mary Esther following an armed robbery.

The incident happened on the 800th block of Blvd De L Orleans around midnight on August 18th.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the victims told officers three men with guns entered the garage and forced the victims inside the home where they were restrained while the suspects searched the home, stealing jewelry and cell phones.

The suspects fled in an older model green Chevrolet SUV. The suspects vehicle was spotted by a deputy in a parking lot at 101 Mary Esther Boulevard where three suspects fled on foot.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, “two of the suspects are described as black males, wearing black clothing and masks.” The third suspect can be described as tall white or light skinned black male, wearing black clothes and a mask.

Anyone with information can call 850-651-7400