TEXAS (CNN) — The Border Patrol arrested a driver in Texas for trying to smuggle people into the country using a freezer truck.

Inspection dogs helped agents at a checkpoint find 60 people from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras in the truck. They were lying on and inside pallets of broccoli and the temperature was only 49 degrees.

The door was locked and the people inside had no way to get out on their own.

Federal authorities will charge the driver with alien smuggling.