2 Pennsylvania troopers shot, suspect killed

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two Pennsylvania state troopers were shot and the suspect was killed outside a grocery store south of Pittsburgh.

One trooper was in critical condition but his prognosis was said to be good following the Friday night shooting.

State police said the troopers had arranged a meeting with someone suspected of selling a stolen item and tried to arrest him outside a Stop ‘n Save in Fairchance, about 52 miles (84 kilometers) outside Pittsburgh.

Authorities said the man tried to escape and a struggle ensued. The man pulled a gun from his waistband and fired one shot, injuring the hand of one trooper and striking the other in the abdomen.

The troopers then shot and killed 26-year-old Clarence Belsar III, of Fairchance.

No other details are available.

