Woman Accused Of Murder, Extradited back to Pensacola

By Published:

Mobile, AL (WKRG)- 23-year-old Desiree Tedder has been extradited  back to Pensacola Thursday to face murder charges.

Tedder was indicted and charged with second degree murder in the death of  23-year-old Drulmauert Mims back in June.

Mims’ body was discovered in a shallow grave on June 28 at a home on Sullivan Ave in the Warrington Community, he had been missing prior since March 29, 2017.

Tedder was arrested in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on June 29, 2017.

Tedder is being held in Excambia County jail without bond, she is expected in Court September 7, 2017.

 

 

