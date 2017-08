FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A small plane has crashed in a field in Baldwin County, injuring two people.

News 5 spotted the yellow and white plane in a field near where County Roads 24 and 13 intersect.

The plane appears to be intact, and the crash did not cause the plane to catch on fire.

Two people were on the plane and have been transported from the scene.

The field where the plane crashed is just a short distance from H.L. Sonny Callahan Airport.