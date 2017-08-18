Truland Homes Completes Under His Wings Home for Girls in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Truland Homes has announced the completion of the Under His Wings home for girls in Baldwin County.

The new home is located in Spanish Fort near the Truland Homes corporate office and features a large dining room, beautiful open kitchen, study, covered back patio and a massive yard.

This project cost $400,000 to complete and will be provided to Under His Wings at zero expense to them due to the collective efforts of many in the community. Major contributors include Impact 100, Cox Family Foundation, the developers of the neighboring Stonebridge community and the combination of Truland homes staff and their loyal trade partners donating their time and talent.

Girls from the Under His Wings home gathered with Truland, sister company, Bellator Real Estate and parent company 68 Ventures in July to lay sod and landscape at the home.

“It’s a unique opportunity these days to work for a company whose sole purpose is to build a strong community, but it’s an entirely different experience when that company allows you the opportunity to pour time and sweat into such an amazing cause.” said Mallory Pearman, Marketing Director at Truland Homes.

Under His Wings focuses on supporting families with teen girls who have struggled from physical or mental abuse, or girls who simply come from broken homes and need a helping hand.

The companies have supported Under His Wings through multiple efforts in the past including fundraisers, golf tournaments and work days at their current home. Through these events the companies have donated countless man hours and raised over $100,000 in addition to the construction of the home.

“I have been impressed so many times by the Truland and Bellator families- they have blessed our girls over and over by helping with maintenance at our current home. And now they are leading the way in this community effort to provide a brand new home for the girls. They really do care about our girls and just enjoy doing things for them. We are so grateful.” Angie Michal, House Mom at Under His Wings.

For more information on Under His Wings, please visit https://underhiswingsbaldwin.org/