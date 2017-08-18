SOURCE: Trump adviser Steve Bannon out at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/WKRG) — White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post.

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

The news comes as President Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly wraps up a review of West Wing staff.

Bannon was a key adviser to Trump’s general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House. The former leader of conservative Breitbart News pushed Trump to follow through with his campaign promises.

But Bannon often found himself at odds with other members of the president’s staff, including Jared Kushner and former White House Communications director, Anthony Scaramucci.

The sources say President Trump privately stewed over Bannon over the past few days.

The New York Post reports the president suspects Bannon to be one of the main leakers in the administration.