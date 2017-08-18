Senior Bowl’s ‘Girls of Fall’ brings community together with football and fashion

MOBILE, Ala. -“It’s certainly not just a man’s sport, it’s something that we all in the south take part in and are excited about,” said Kimberly Torries.

“It’s specifically designed for our female football fans, so what happens is the ladies are divided into four different groups. Like their own team. And they rotate through these four individual stations,” said Phil Savage, the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl.

Tailgate 101, Rules of the Game, Playbook 101 and football fashion, no matter how much you knew about football coming into the Girls of Fall event, everyone leaves a pigskin expert.

“Okay, I know what a ‘star’ is. I know what a ‘nickel defender’ is. Those sorts of things,” said Savage. “You see people really enjoying themselves. And for us to make that connection with the local community I think is important. And hopefully they get something out of it and keep coming back. This is the 5th year we’ve done it.”

And for Phil Savage and the Senior Bowl, fostering a sense of community is what events like this are all about.

“This is definitely an event that speaks to all the citizens around us, Mobile and Baldwin County. Not just the men, but makes us more of a part of what’s going on around us,” said Torries.

“You know we have fans here not only from Alabama and Auburn, but a lot of the SEC schools. Saints fans and Falcons fans, some of the woman are really dialed into the sport and understand it and want to learn more. Some come for the social atmosphere and they walk away saying okay now I understand why people love football so much,” said Savage.