FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities are investigating after a noose was founding hanging outside a north Alabama church.

WHNT reports that the noose was found hanging outside St. John Primitive Baptist Church, near the city of Florence.

Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the church Thursday morning, but believe it was hung during Wednesday night services.

One churchgoer sent News 5 photos of the noose hanging Thursday morning and backs up deputies’ beliefs on the timeframe.

Noose Found Hanging Outside Alabama Church

“I wasn’t there on Wednesday, but other church members [were],” said Debra Cole Bean. “When they pulled up at Wednesday night Bible study, this is what they seen.”

Bean says the incident comes as a shock for the Florence community.

“This is the first time anything like this has happened,” Bean said. “Now we don’t know what may happen next.”

LCSO’s Lt. Joe Hamilton told News 5 that they are exhausting all measures in their investigation, including conducting finger print analysis on the rope and alerting the local Federal Bureau of Investigations Office.

Lt. Hamilton also said the sheriff’s office is reviewing laws, seeing if this case would fits the criteria to be pursued as a terrorism threat and how the state’s hate crime enhancements would apply.

Right now, no possible witnesses have come forward, so anyone with information should contact LCSO at (256) 760-5757.