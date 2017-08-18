New Affordable Housing Development, Glen Arbor, Officially Opens

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new facility opened its doors Friday for local seniors and their families and it’s all thanks to a huge investment from the City of Mobile.

The Glen Arbor facility, formerly known as Somerby, is located on Grelot Road in West Mobile. The renovation project is a $16.2 million investment in the City of Mobile.

The 112 newly developed units are now available for lease. The facility will feature a swimming pool, toddler splash center, fitness center, business center, laundry area, and a basketball court.

The cost of rent starts at $380 for one bedroom, $445 for two bedrooms, and $502 for three bedrooms.

The income limit is $44,100 for a family of four.

The City of Mobile contributed $1.1 million to the project while utilizing the funding from the federally funded HOME Program. The Alabama Housing Finance Authority provided the rest of the funding.

“I want to thank the developer TBG Residential and the Alabama Housing Finance Authority for investing in the City of Mobile,” said Mayor Stimpson. “We share a responsibility and a commitment to ensure our low-to-moderate income families has access to quality, affordable housing. We will continue to build new living spaces and restore old ones because every citizen deserves a home.”