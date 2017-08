MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help to catch an identity theft suspect.

Police on Friday released the following surveillance images:

MPD said the woman in the photos stole the credit card on Thursday, August 10, 2017.

The woman could face charges of theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Anyone with information can call Mobile Police at (251) 208-7211 or (251) 208-1234.