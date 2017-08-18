Memorial Grows in Barcelona After ISIS Attack; Authorities Seeking Justice

A French security official says Spanish police are looking for a Kangoo utility vehicle rented by suspects in the Barcelona attacks that may have crossed into France.

The official said Spanish police alerted French authorities to the vehicle, rented Thursday in Spain. The official said French police nationwide are on the lookout for the car, and were given information from Spain about four suspects believed to be on the run.

The official was not authorized to be publicly named speaking of an ongoing manhunt.

After two deadly vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resort, France’s interior minister said his country reinforced police surveillance Friday of what is normally an open border between Spain and France. French officials said Friday evening that no one has been detained so far in the Spanish investigation.

The attacks Thursday and early Friday in Spain killed 14 people and wounded 126 others.

___

7:40 p.m.

Riot police have dispersed a small group of far-right protesters after separating them from hundreds of counter-protesters near the site of a memorial to the Barcelona van attack victims.

The far-right protesters, numbering 20-30, held up signs saying “Stop Islamization of Europe.” Counter-protesters were chanting “tontos,” or “idiots” at them, with some of them holding up their middle fingers at the far-right protesters.

Riot police wearing helmets with face shields kept them apart for a while before gently removing the far-right protesters. After they walked away, the counter-protesters applauded and also left peacefully.

The protest came a day after a van rammed into pedestrians in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas district, killing 13 and injuring 120.

___

7:30 p.m.

An official with a union for Spain’s Civil Guard police force says a court has issued an order for the arrest of four suspects in connection with the attacks in Barcelona and a nearby seaside resort.

The official also confirmed the validity of a document naming the four suspects, with photos, and says it was sent to police across the country with the arrest order.

A French official also confirmed the document was circulating among law enforcement officials. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose the information.

The document says one suspect was born in Spain and has Moroccan citizenship and the other three were Moroccans with Spanish residency. The list included Moussa Oukabir, who is believed to be a brother of one of those arrested for the attacks and possibly the Barcelona van driver.

The document was first reported by Spanish media who said it was provided by unnamed police sources.