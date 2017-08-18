Innovative Readiness Training to Bring Free Healthcare to a Few Alabama Towns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The State of Alabama and the Federal Government are working to bring free healthcare to rural communities and two towns in our area are on the list.

The federal program called “Innovative Readiness Training” will bring free medical, dental, and optical care during a military medical training operation tentatively scheduled for 2018, according to a news release by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The program chose Monroeville and Thomasville to try the program out.

Governor Kay Ivey praised the partnership saying, “DRA is committed to improving the quality of life of our nation’s most rural citizens.This effort to provide health care in underserved areas is a continuation of that mission, and speaks highly of the important work done by DRA.”

The IRT program is done in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Military’s reserve forces. The work to provide quality medical services to communities across America.

ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell stated, ““Governor Ivey has prioritized rural Alabama and has directed her administration to do everything it can to help our neediest citizens. ADECA’s mission is to strengthen local communities, and we are proud to partner with the DRA and other federal agencies to address an important need in the communities of Monroeville and Thomasville.”

Several other towns throughout Alabam have received similar IRT programs in the past, bringing free health care to more than 10-thousand Alabamians.