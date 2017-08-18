Crestview Police Confiscates $15K Worth of Pot

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department confiscated more than 5 pounds of marijuana Friday afternoon with a street value between $10,000 and $15,000, depending on its purity.

According to a release by the Crestview PD, when K9 Officer Shane Kriser observed a driver, 32-year-old Chance Phillips, run a stop sign on Main Street and cause nearly two accidents.

Kriser’s partner, K9 Officer Cody, didn’t even have to sniff out the drugs, Kriser could smell it himself, it was so strong.

“The wind shifted while I was talking to the driver and I could smell it,” he said.

The marijuana was stowed in his tool chest.

Investigator Len Steinmeier said based on the odor emitted from five, gallon-sized Ziploc bags, he could tell from his training that it was probably a high-grade product.

The bags each weighed about 550 grams.

Investigator Steinmeier said it was one of the largest marijuana seizures he’s seen in his more than 10-year career at Crestview PD.

Mr. Phillips who was taken to the Okaloosa County Jail faces charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.