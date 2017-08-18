BREAKING: 3-Year-Old Dies at Christian Academy in Pensacola, Cause Under Investigation

BREAKING: A 3-year-old girl has died at ‘In His Arms Christian Academy’ in Pensacola, News 5 has confirmed. The circumstances surrounding the child’s death is still unclear. The school is being treated as a crime scene. Follow along with Hayley Minogue on WKRG Facebook Live.

Witnesses say the child’s death might be related to a hot car, however, that is not confirmed at this time.

ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County, Florida Sheriff’s Office is investigating a child’s death in Ensley.

The circumstances surrounding the death are still unclear, but we’re told deputies are responding to the area of Palafox Street and Detroit Boulevard.

News 5’s Hayley Minogue is on her way to the scene.

This is a developing story