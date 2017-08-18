BREAKING: Carnival Fantasy Turning Back to Mobile for Medical Emergency

J.B. BIUNNO By and Published: Updated:

BREAKING: Carnival officials tell News 5 the Fantasy is returning to Mobile for a “critical medical emergency.”

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The Carnival Fantasy cruise ship that departed last night for the Caribbean is making a sudden return trip to the Port of Mobile for a medical emergency.

We are tracking the ship as it returns to the Port of Mobile on WKRG Facebook Live.  City officials confirm the reason is a medical emergency aboard the ship.

On Friday morning, News 5 received phone calls that the Carnival Fantasy had abandoned it’s journey in the gulf to return to Mobile.

Carnival officials have confirmed that the Fantasy turned around, but did not give an official reason.

Mobile Fire-Rescue has been dispatched to the Alabama Cruise Terminal to assist when the ship docks.

The Fantasy had departed on Thursday night for a four-night western Caribbean cruise.

This is breaking news… more to follow…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s