BREAKING: Carnival Fantasy Turning Back to Mobile for Medical Emergency

BREAKING: Carnival officials tell News 5 the Fantasy is returning to Mobile for a “critical medical emergency.”

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The Carnival Fantasy cruise ship that departed last night for the Caribbean is making a sudden return trip to the Port of Mobile for a medical emergency.

We are tracking the ship as it returns to the Port of Mobile on WKRG Facebook Live. City officials confirm the reason is a medical emergency aboard the ship.

On Friday morning, News 5 received phone calls that the Carnival Fantasy had abandoned it’s journey in the gulf to return to Mobile.

Carnival officials have confirmed that the Fantasy turned around, but did not give an official reason.

Mobile Fire-Rescue has been dispatched to the Alabama Cruise Terminal to assist when the ship docks.

The Fantasy had departed on Thursday night for a four-night western Caribbean cruise.

This is breaking news… more to follow…