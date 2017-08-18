15 Baby Pelicans Released Back Into Wild Off Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG)–15 baby pelicans are flying the skies once again after being rehabilitated by the staff at the Environmental Studies Center in Mobile and the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida in Pensacola.

The birds washed ashore along the Mississippi Gulf Coast during Tropical Storm Cindy earlier this summer.

“A lot of them had injuries to their wings. Their little legs were swollen from trying to paddle against the wind and the waves,” said Alison Sharpe, director of Wildlife Care and Rescue Center.

The birds were too young to be released back into the wild, so the staff at the two rescues cared for them over the past several months.

The now healthy birds were released this morning off the west end of Dauphin Island.

Crews from a national animal rescue television show called “Sea Rescue” were filming, documenting the release of the pelicans. An air date has not yet been set.

See the release tonight at 6 p.m. on News 5.