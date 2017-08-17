Woman Snorts Cocaine in Parent Pick-Up Line

WKRG Staff Published:

Ft. Myers-Naples, Fla. (WBBH) — It’s not unusual to see a parent looking at a cell phone while waiting to pick up a child from school.

But one officer saw a 39-year-old woman use her phone to snort cocaine in that line

A school resource officer says he saw Christina Hester chop up and snort cocaine, right off her phone.

The resource officer then took Hester to his office because dismal was still going on.

He says she admitted to having more cocaine in her car where the officer found half a gram and two straws in her purse.

Deputies arrested Hester, charging her with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. She bonded out later that night.

Parents are uneasy about the situation and say they hope she never comes back to the school again.

 

