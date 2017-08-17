Van plows into dozens of pedestrians in Barcelona; at least 13 dead

UPDATE: CBS News is reporting that 13 people are dead after a van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians in Barcelona.

BARCELONA (WKRG) — Police say at least two people are dead and dozens more are injured after a “massive crash” Thursday when a van plowed into pedestrians in the city center in Barcelona.

Police at the scene at calling it a terror attack.

The Associated Press is reporting that a white van mounted the sidewalk and struck several people in the Las Ramblas district of the city in Spain.

Two men who were in the van are reportedly armed and holed up inside a restaurant.

The El Pais newspaper said several people were left lying on the ground. Police cordoned off the street and shut down its stores. Catalan Emergency Services have asked authorities to close train stations in the area.

Las Ramblas, a street of stalls and shops that cuts through the center of Barcelona, is one of the city’s top tourist destinations. People walk down a wide, pedestrianized path in the center of the street, but cars can travel on either side.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Emergency services have asked authorities to close train stations in area close to Barcelona crash site, reports say https://t.co/M3TaFeGwtS pic.twitter.com/ha2jBtld4m — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 17, 2017

MORE: Several pedestrians injured in "massive crash" after van plows into city center in Barcelona, reports say https://t.co/uDRXOxyWAO pic.twitter.com/0wKyJobLNm — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 17, 2017