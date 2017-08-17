USC Opens Huge Dorm, Retail Complex

Los Angeles, Calif. (CNN) — The University of Southern California is opening the largest development in its 137-year history.

USC Village is a 15-acre residential village and retail complex that will serve as the new center of the school’s urban campus in Los Angeles.

More than 2,500 students will live in the new dorms situated above classrooms and stores like Target and Trader Joes.

There are also more than a dozen restaurants, a fitness center, and a plaza where students can gather.

The development took three years to build at a cost of $700 million.

It replaces an outdoor shopping center built in the 1970s that used to sit on the site.