Tropical Storm Harvey Forms in Central Atlantic

Tropical Storm Harvey is the 8th named storm of the season. It formed from what was potential tropical cyclone 9. T.S. Harvey is in the central Atlantic and will move into the eastern Caribbean tomorrow afternoon, likely as a weak tropical storm. The forecast track takes it westward in the southern or central Caribbean. By early next week, it will approach central America or the Yucatan. By then it will likely be stronger, and possibly a hurricane.

Harvey is not a likely threat to the northern Gulf Coast. There are tropical storm warnings for Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados, and St. Vincent.

There’s a tropical disturbance east of T.S. Harvey that may become a depression in the next few days. What was hurricane Gert has transitioned into a regular low pressure system in the north Atlantic.

Follow the path of Harvey on your free News 5 weather app, or on our online interactive tracker.

Stay prepared. Hurricane season runs through the end of November.