TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on I-10 in MS

UPDATE:

Both lanes of I-10WB have re-opened.

UPDATE:

Westbound lanes are now open. Only eastbound remain closed. EB traffic is being diverted to Ms. Highway 609 into Ocean Springs to HIghway 90, then to Highway 57 and back to I-10.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Mississippi (WKRG)- According to Chase Elkins the Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman, Both east and westbound lanes of the interstate are shut down after a crash between an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle.

The two collided at exit 50 on the eastbound side.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some reports say diesel fuel is spilling onto the interstate as a result of the crash.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

No word on how long the interstate will be shut down.