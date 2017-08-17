TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck on I-10 in MS Shuts Down All Lanes

UPDATE:

Westbound lanes are now open. Only eastbound remain closed

ORIGINAL STORY:

Mississippi (WKRG)- According to Chase Elkins the Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman, Both east and westbound lanes of the interstate are shutdown after a crash between an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle.

The two collided at exit 50 on the eastbound side.

The Driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Some reports say diesel fuel is spilling onto the interstate as a result of the crash.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

No word on how long the interstate will be shut down.