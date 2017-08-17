Teen Claims Man Groped Her on United Flight

NEWARK, N.J. (WKRG/CBS NEWS) — A teenager claims she was sexually assaulted on an overnight flight from Seattle to Newark. Making matters worse, she’s now accusing the airline of not doing enough to catch the man who did it.

The 16-year-old and her mother spoke exclusively with “CBS This Morning” on Thursday.

“I knew what was going on but like, I just thought I was dreaming or something, like, this cannot really be happening,” the girl, speaking in silhouette, told CBS News correspondent Anna Werner.

The teen was flying by herself last month to attend a young women’s leadership academy at Princeton University.

The teen says she woke from a nap to see a stranger in the seat next to her.

“I could feel his hand on my thigh, and one of his hands had like, came between my legs and he was rubbing in between my legs and then he tried to put his other hand underneath my pants and I kind of woke up and was like ‘What are you doing?'” she said in the interview.

The teen says she reported the assault to a flight attendant, who then moved her to another seat.

But the nightmare didn’t end there.

“I just felt like he could see me. Like he could see wherever I was sitting,” the girl said in the CBS report.

When the plane landed, the teenager says the man who assaulted her walked off the plane with everyone else.

The girl’s mother, 3,000 miles away, recounted how terrified she was when she got the phone call from her daughter.

“My child says she’s been sexually assaulted and I’m asking her questions and she’s like, disoriented, I’m like, ‘Where is he? Do you see him?’ And she said, ‘He just walked by me.’ And I said, ‘Get the police! Get United!”‘ the mother said in the interview.

The mother says she eventually spoke with a United supervisor over the phone, and that person told her the airline did not follow protocol.

Police and the FBI got involved and tracked down the passenger. Vijakumar Krishnappa, now charged with abusive sexual contact on an airplane, was a visiting doctor on a fellowship, according to the CBS report.

If convicted, Krishnappa could face two years in prison and possible deportation.