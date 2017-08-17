Take 5: Kitchen on George

RECIPE:

6 each duck legs

6 each peeled and blanched carrots

12 each bing cherries, halved, seeded

12 each green onion

1 TBL lavender

1 TBL Szechuan peppercorn

3 TBL honey

3 TBL pecan rye crumble

For the Duck Legs:

Rub with salt cure and allow to sit at room temperature for 1 hour. Rinse duck legs, pat dry, and submerge in a fat medium (duck fat, olive oil, clarified butter, etc). Cover with parchment paper and aluminum foil and bake for 3 hours at 250 degrees until fork tender. Allow to cool in cooking fat.

Pecan Rye Crumb:

1/2 cup pecans

1/2 cup butter, chilled, small dice

1/4 cup sugar

1 cup rye flour

1 cup bread flour

2 TBL caraway seeds

1 1/2 TBL salt

1 1/2 TBL milk 1.5

Place all the dry ingredients in a food processor. Process 1 minute and slowly feed in the butter cubes. Add the milk. Crumble dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 300 for 15 minutes until golden brown. Throughout baking, gradually rake dough crumb with a fork for even cooking. Cool and set aside.

To Plate:

Top the duck leg with honey and sprinkle with lavender and Szechuan peppercorn. Bake for 4 minutes at 450 until skin is crispy. Grill carrots and green onion until desired doneness. Serve with bing cherries, pecan rye crumb, carrots, and green onion.