Take 5: Kitchen on George

RECIPE:
6 each duck legs
6 each peeled and blanched carrots
12 each bing cherries, halved, seeded
12 each green onion
1 TBL lavender
1 TBL Szechuan peppercorn
3 TBL honey
3 TBL pecan rye crumble
For the Duck Legs:
Rub with salt cure and allow to sit at room temperature for 1 hour. Rinse duck legs, pat dry, and submerge in a fat medium (duck fat, olive oil, clarified butter, etc). Cover with parchment paper and aluminum foil and bake for 3 hours at 250 degrees until fork tender. Allow to cool in cooking fat.
Pecan Rye Crumb:
1/2 cup pecans
1/2 cup butter, chilled, small dice
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup rye flour
1 cup bread flour
2 TBL caraway seeds
1 1/2 TBL salt
1 1/2 TBL milk 1.5
Place all the dry ingredients in a food processor. Process 1 minute and slowly feed in the butter cubes. Add the milk. Crumble dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 300 for 15 minutes until golden brown. Throughout baking, gradually rake dough crumb with a fork for even cooking. Cool and set aside.
To Plate:
Top the duck leg with honey and sprinkle with lavender and Szechuan peppercorn. Bake for 4 minutes at 450 until skin is crispy. Grill carrots and green onion until desired doneness. Serve with bing cherries, pecan rye crumb, carrots, and green onion.