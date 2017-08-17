Some Planning to Watch Solar Eclipse From Under Water

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF/CBS) – On August 21, the moon will pass over the sun in the middle of the day, turning daylight to darkness for places in its path.

It’s the first total solar eclipse that has crossed over the United States in its entirety, and parts of Middle Tennessee and Kentucky will have some of the best views, particularly Hopkinsville, where one business has been offering some an unforgettable spot to watch.

“We’ve been for this for about four to five years,” said Kris Tapp, co-owner of PennyRoyal Scuba Center. “So for us here, we decided we were going to do something special, something that no one has ever heard of before.”

PennyRoyal will allow certified divers to watch the eclipse from underwater. They’ll have special face mask filters on hand to make the viewing safe and are even offering a solar eclipse certification course that they’ve written up themselves.

Though an eclipse is so rare you’ll likely never use the certification again, Tapp said it’s a neat certification to earn.

Tapp said he’s unsure exactly what the eclipse will look like from underwater, but he has planned to capture the moment with several video cameras and still photographs from under the surface.