Sam Jones Takes Issue With Poll Monitors for Mobile Municipal Elections

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Mobile Mayor and now Mayoral Candidate Sam Jones says he’s wondering why the Alabama Secretary of State is putting monitors at the polls during Mobile’s Municipal Elections on Tuesday.

Secretary of State John Merrill said in a news conference in Mobile Thursday, he would put a team of people in place to monitor the elections. He said he’s doing that because of almost a dozen comments he’s gotten about how elections were conducted four years ago. That’s when current Mayor Sandy Stimpson beat out Jones for the Mayor’s office.

In a news conference called in response to Merrill’s statements, Sam Jones said he’s unaware of any sworn complaints about the election four years ago, only that the Secretary of State got some phone calls from some people.

Jones says he believes having monitors at the polls may intimidate some voters, and suppress voting.

Merrill says he’s taking the action over the comments he received about 2013 voting and irregularities with absentee voting. He said he also heard comments about irregularities involving poll watchers assigned by various campaigns at the polls.

In a statement, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s campaign responded, “as the chief elections officer in Alabama, if the Secretary of State is willing to provide manpower to ensure an equitable and just elections process, we welcome his involvement.”