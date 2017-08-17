Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 Forms in the Atlantic

An area of clouds and low pressure in the Atlantic about 400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles island chain is now designated Potential Tropical Cyclone 9. Here is the initial info from the Hurricane Center:

LOCATION…13.1N 54.1W

ABOUT 365 MI…585 KM E OF BARBADOS

ABOUT 465 MI…750 KM E OF ST. LUCIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 270 DEGREES AT 17 MPH…28 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES

Potential Tropical Cyclone is a new designation from the National Hurricane Center for systems that may soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm, so they can warn areas that might be affected earlier. This system is headed for the Lesser Antilles, including Martinique, St. Lucia, Dominica, and the Grenadines. It will likely stay on a southerly path and not enter the Gulf of Mexico.

PTC9 will likely become a tropical storm, and may even reach hurricane strength this weekend over the Caribbean Sea. It will stay on a southerly path and is not forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico.

John Nodar