Pensacola Community Members Weigh In On Possible Confederate Monument Removal

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola city spokesperson told News 5 Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward believes the Confederate monument in downtown Pensacola should be taken down following the violence in Charlottesville, Virgina this past weekend. Community members shared their reactions to the news, both sides sharing their strong opinions.

The monument stands tall in Lee Square on Palafox Street. Some community members say that’s exactly where it should be.

“You can take away the statue but that doesn’t take away our history,” said Bill Shipman, a Pensacola community member. “Yes, they were slave owners, but what right does a person have to demand that it come down because it is uncomfortable for them?”

Another man who didn’t want his identity known says the statue should come down. He believes the only reason Mayor Hayward is speaking now is that it seems to be the trendy thing to do.

“At first they wanted it to because when nobody was talking about it,” this man said. “Now that everybody is talking about it, everybody wanna act like they doing the right thing when they really don’t wanna take them down.”

Another young man says to keep the statue because the south is covered with references to slavery and the statue provokes discussion about our nation’s past, good and bad.

“I feel like, as black people, what we have is slave history,” said Tristan Huff. “So, if you’re going to take that away, we don’t have any history cause we don’t have any records of our history before that. So, you take that away we don’t have any history. It’s kind of like a reminder. Like I said, the statue shouldn’t be taken down, it should be a reminder.”

As of right now, we don’t know any of the details surrounding plans to remove the statue.

City spokesperson Vernon Stewart told us the mayor instructed his staff to look into the historical aspects of the monument and how to have it properly removed.