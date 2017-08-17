New Manufacturing Plant to Join Airbus Suppliers at the Brookley Aeroplex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new manufacturing plant will open in Mobile at the Brookley Aeroplex. The aerospace engineering company Safran has plans to produce and install aircraft engine nacelles at the new manufacturing facility.

According to a release from the Mobile Chamber, Safran is one of the world’s two leading integrators of aircraft engine nacelle systems, which serve as the housing for an aircraft engine and its related components.

“Safran is excited to be part of the growing aerospace community in Mobile,” said Peter Lengyel, President and CEO of Safran USA. “We are pleased to move forward with this investment in Mobile.”

To house the facility, the Mobile Airport Authority is building out one of the existing bays at Mobile Aeroplex to 24,500 square feet. In addition, the company is investing approximately $1 million in equipment with an opening planned for November 2017. They are expected to have 20 new job positions open over the next 3 years.

Safran is the 19th company to locate at Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley since Airbus began production in Mobile, including VT MAE, Continental Motors, Airbus and MAAS Aviation.

“We are pleased and proud to welcome Safran to the family of aerospace companies choosing to invest in Mobile,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “Mobile is open for business, and our future has never been brighter.”

“It’s exciting to see Team Mobile once again successfully recruit another world-class aviation and aerospace industry partner to our area,” said Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson.

The Mobile Area Chamber has worked this project for more than a year, and was able to finalize discussions to locate the facility in Mobile at a meeting in Paris that included Safran USA decision makers, Stimpson, Hudson and Mobile Airport Authority’s Mark McVay.

“Safran is yet another worldwide company in the aerospace industry to call Mobile home. Their manufacturing presence within our aerospace hub will continue to pay dividends in our future recruitment efforts in the industry,” said David Rodgers, the Mobile Area Chamber’s senior project manager who led the recruitment efforts at the Chamber.