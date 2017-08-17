Natalee Holloway’s Remains Possibly Found

(CNN) — It has been more than 12 years of heart break and searching for any closure in the mysterious disappearance of Alabama native Natalee Holloway.

Hollway vanished in 2005 in Aruba and her father still hasn’t given up in the search for her body.

He says that he and a private investigator have found human remains there in Aruba and plans to get them DNA tested.

Meanwhile, the family is waiting to see if the remains belong Holloway, but DNA testing could take several weeks.

watch the interview between Holloway's father and HLN's Ashleigh Banfield about his discovery.

Joran Van Der Sloot who is long considered the prime suspect in Holloway’s disappearance is serving a prison sentence in Peru for an unrelated murder.