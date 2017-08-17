Ground Breaking for Long-awaited Mobile Veterans Outpatient Clinic

It’s been a long time coming, but on Thursday ground will be broken for the new Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic in Mobile.

The clinic will be built on land at I-10 and Rangeline Road in Tillman’s Corner. It’s a project that has been talked about for decades and one that Mobile area veterans say is needed.

The outpatient clinic will replace one currently housed at the University of South Alabama property on Springhill Avenue. It will also offer twice as much space at 65,000 square feet.

Congressman Bradley Byrne who has long advocated building the new clinic will be at the groundbreaking. It will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the site Thursday.