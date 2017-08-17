Florida State Prisons Under Lockdown, Visitations Cancelled Through the Weekend

(WSVN) — Families will not be allowed to see their loved ones incarcerated in Florida this weekend.

Weekend visitations have been cancelled for all of the state prisons.

Florida’s Departments of Corrections have placed all of its inmates on lockdown after it said officials received credible intelligence involving several institutions.

The information supposedly indicated small groups of inmates may attempt to disrupt operations and impact safety and security at those facilities.

Officials did not disclose any more information about the specific threats.

They say inmates have not been confined to their cell because of the lockdown, but it does affect recreational and educational programs.

No word on when the lockdown will be lifted, but the department says it plans to resume normal operations as soon as possible.

More than 97,000 inmates are being held in 151 correctional facilities in the state.