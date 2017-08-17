BREAKING: Man Killed in Early Morning Fire

By Published: Updated:

Escambia County, FL (WKRG)- An early morning house fire has claimed the life of a man in Northwest Florida.

Escambia County Emergency Communications received the call around 3:06 A.M. Thursday morning  that a mobile home located on the 7100 block of Lillian Highway had visible smoke and flames.

When Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, half of the home was on fire according to officials.

Investigators say the home is a total loss and the male victim was the only one in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials did find evidence of a smoke detector inside the home, but it is unknown if it was functioning.

The Florida State Fire Marshal continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

 

 

