Chick-Fil-A in Falcons’ New Stadium Will Be Closed Sundays

By Published:

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRG) – The Atlanta Falcons‘ new billion-dollar stadium, which is set to open this season, will feature a Chick-fil-A, but you probably won’t able to eat there. That’s because the Chick-fil-A won’t even be open because the restaurant is closed on Sundays.

All locations of the restaurant chain are closed on Sundays around the country.

However, there will be one game this season where Atlanta Falcons fans can grab some Chick-Fil-A during the game. The Falcons and the New Orleans Saints will play on a Thursday night on December 7th so the stand will be open.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open to the public for the first time when the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Florida State Seminoles on September 2nd.

