California Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into “Report Drunk Driving” Sign

J.B. BIUNNO By Published:

A California man has been arrested after police say he drunkenly crashed his Jeep into a ‘report DUI’ sign.

According to California Highway Patrol on Facebook, Stephen DeWitt was intoxicated when his Jeep flipped in a bad accident.  Before the vehicle landed on its rood, it struck a sign that reads “Report Drunk Drivers | Call 911.”

DeWitt was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.  He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say he’ll be charged with… you guessed it… Driving Under the Influence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s