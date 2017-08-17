California Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into “Report Drunk Driving” Sign

A California man has been arrested after police say he drunkenly crashed his Jeep into a ‘report DUI’ sign.

According to California Highway Patrol on Facebook, Stephen DeWitt was intoxicated when his Jeep flipped in a bad accident. Before the vehicle landed on its rood, it struck a sign that reads “Report Drunk Drivers | Call 911.”

DeWitt was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say he’ll be charged with… you guessed it… Driving Under the Influence.