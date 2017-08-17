BREAKING: Vehicle Crashes Into Hospital Emergency Room

Jessica Taloney and Hayley Minogue Published: Updated:
The driver of this Jeep Wrangler will face charges after crashing into the ER of Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) A vehicle crashed into the emergency room of Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola early Thursday morning.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler will face charges for the crash.

The incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation, according to Officer Mike Wood, a spokesperson for the Pensacola Police Department, who said the first 911 call came in around 1:04 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle told his female passenger to hold on as he drove through the doors of the hospital, Wood said.  After the crash, the driver got out of the Jeep and tried to leave.  Hospital employees stopped him, wrestled him to the ground and held him until police arrived.

The woman in the vehicle was injured but is expected to recover.

