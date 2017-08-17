BREAKING: Pensacola PD Confirms Jamestown Estates Death a Suicide

Related Coverage BREAKING: Pensacola Police Working on a Death Investigation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department has confirmed that the death a suicide after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of Jamestown Estates apartments on Summit Boulevard.

The name of the man has not been released.

Pensacola Police tweeted Wednesday evening stating that they are working on a death investigation in the parking lot of the Jamestown Estates apartments on Summit Blvd.

Pensacola Police are urging those who live in the area to steer clear while they continue to investigate the scene.

They are still working to identify the person and have yet to notify next of kin.

Residents reportedly say they heard it was a gun shot. Investigators are saying they are looking at it as a gun shot wound.

The victim was seen laying in the middle of the parking lot when our crews arrived.

Police say they are hoping to get more information by the morning.

News 5 has a crew on scene.