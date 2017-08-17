BREAKING: Active Search Underway for Missing Daphne Woman with Dementia

DAPHNE, AL (WKRG) — Authorities in Daphne are searching for a woman suffering from dementia who left her home in the middle of the night.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert to be on the lookout for Lizzie Myers Williams, 84, who left her Daphne residence near County Road 13 sometime overnight.

Williams is described as a black female, approximately 5’6″ tall and 160 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown at this time, but she is known to walk with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office immediately.